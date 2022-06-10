Jing Hau Lodge, a takeaway at 72 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
And the Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 6.
And The Cabin, a takeaway at The Cabin Cornford Road, Blackpool was also given a score of four on May 6.