More food outlets are given hygiene ratings in Blackpool

A Blackpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Simon Drury
Friday, 10th June 2022, 11:31 am

Jing Hau Lodge, a takeaway at 72 Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool was given the score after assessment on May 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

And the Round Table Cafe, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 255 Lytham Road, Blackpool was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 6.

These are the latest Blackpool food hygiene ratings

And The Cabin, a takeaway at The Cabin Cornford Road, Blackpool was also given a score of four on May 6.

