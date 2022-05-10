A number of food establishments in Blackpool have been rated zero or one star following their most recent inspection.

A total of 10 premises across Blackpool have been rated with zero or one star for food hygiene in the last 12 months.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 10:29 am

A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last 12 months (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022):

1. Mickey Finns

Mickey Finns | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 24 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5PZ | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: March 17, 2022

2. Kebab Hut

Kebab Hut | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 9A Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: September 16, 2021

3. Tony's Grill

Tony's Grill | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 96A Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5QF | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: April 8, 2022

4. Toby Carvery

Toby Carvery | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | Preston New Road, Blackpool FY4 4UT | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: March 21, 2022

