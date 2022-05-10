A zero star rating is bottom of the scale, and means “urgent improvement is required”, while a one star rating means “major improvement is necessary”.

Inspectors look at areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, along with management of food safety, when giving a rating.

These are the restaurants, cafés, takeaways and sandwich shops awarded zero and one star in the last 12 months (Data correct according to the Food Standards Agency website on May 9, 2022):

1. Mickey Finns Mickey Finns | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | 24 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5PZ | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: March 17, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Kebab Hut Kebab Hut | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 9A Station Road, Blackpool FY4 1BE | Rated: 0 stars | Inspected: September 16, 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Tony's Grill Tony's Grill | Takeaway/sandwich shop | 96A Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5QF | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: April 8, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Toby Carvery Toby Carvery | Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen | Preston New Road, Blackpool FY4 4UT | Rated: 1 star | Inspected: March 21, 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales