Lancashire pub named in UK's Top 100 best restaurants at National Restaurant Awards 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Parkers Arms in Newton-in-Bowland, which is beloved by locals looking for an after-work pint and by gourmet grub aficionados alike, was recently named as one of the Top 100 best restaurants in the UK in the National Restaurant Awards 2024.
The coveted list was first launched in 2007 and celebrates the brilliance and vibrancy of the UK’s dining scene and the phenomenal chefs, front of house staff, and restaurants the country has to offer. The rankings are determined by an academy of chefs, restaurateurs, and food writers, and are organised by industry leading title, Restaurant Magazine.
The Newton-in-Bowland pub, now officially the best pub in Lancashire, was praised for its ‘fantastic food and stunning views’, with all culinary delights - from ice creams and breads to chutneys - made fresh on the premises alongside menu favourites such as charcoal-grilled local fish of the day and their nationally-recognised pies.
Having cemented themselves as a hub for food-lovers, tourists, and locals, the Parkers Arms is lead by Chef-patron Stosie Madi, who along with business partner Kathy Smith, is credited for growing the business to dizzying heights and creating an ‘experience worth savouring’.
“It is a true honour to be featured amongst such prestigious and infamous UK restaurants and to fly the flag for Lancashire gastro-pubs,” said Stosie and Kathy in a statement. “This recognition is huge for the Parkers Arms team and as a pub that places local, seasonal produce at the heart of what we do, it’s a fantastic endorsement of what Lancashire has to offer to the English gastronomy scene.”
The Parkers Arms offers a variety of modern British dishes with an emphasis on seasonal produce, meaning the menu often changes throughout the week and sometimes changes daily depending on availability of produce. The pub is also well known for reviving historic Lancashire dishes, putting a new spin on old favourites like the Wet Nelly, one of their most popular puddings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.