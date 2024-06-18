33 of the happiest and most desirable places to live in Lancashire including Lancaster, Lytham and Freckleton

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 18:35 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2024, 10:35 BST

Here are the best places to live in Lancashire, according to our readers.

From hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants to quaint villages surrounded by countryside, there is no shortage of desirable places to live in Lancashire.

If you're looking to move to the area it can be a daunting decision when you're picking the right place to settle down, so we asked our readers where the best places to live in the county are.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out what they told us...

Tina Entwistle said: "Oswaldtwistle, Lovely countryside. Home sweet home."

1. Oswaldtwistle

Tina Entwistle said: "Oswaldtwistle, Lovely countryside. Home sweet home." | Google

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live."

2. Poulton-le-Fylde

Gladys Coulter said: "Poulton is a lovely place to live." | Google

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!"

3. Leyland

Sue Parkes said: "We are very happy where we are with fabulous people who are the salt of the earth around us in Leyland! Great local amenities!" | Google

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses."

4. Great Harwood

Judith McKelvey said: "Great Harwood - a very friendly little town with a plethora of small privately owned businesses." | Google

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back."

5. Thornton

Judith Stansfield said: "Thornton. I want to move back." | Google

Andrew Robertson simply said: "Bamber Bridge."

6. Bamber Bridge

Andrew Robertson simply said: "Bamber Bridge." | Google

