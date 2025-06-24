I've been waiting for this for days... American TikTok food reviewer visits Blackpool fish & chip shop
Kalani Ghost Hunter, who has over 3.2 million followers on the social media platform, is famous for his love of British cuisine despite his strong roots in the American Deep South. He has been travelling the length and breadth of the UK for the past few years, sampling a range of foods from across the British Isles to showcase UK grub to an American audience.
Having previously visited the North West on a number of occasions, including to be part of the Spud Brothers’ new potato tram opening and to sample other Fylde coast chippies, Kalani was once again in our neck of the woods to try some proper heart Lancashire scran.
Heading down to Bentley’s in Blackpool, Kalani - a famous fan of British fish and chips - said: "We are about to get one of my most favourite meals in the UK - a chippy tea. We're here in Blackpool and behind me is Bentley's Fish and Chips; this place was recommended by some locals so we're gonna go see how this chippy tea is.”
Armed with a classic can of dandelion and burdock, which the incongruous-looking American in a huge cowboy hat called ‘the accompaniment that is needed’, Kalani said: “I've been waiting for this meal for so many days... They're frying in vegetable oil; you guys know I'm a beef dripping lover, but I will say there's a very nice crunch on this. That's a good batter flavour.
“They have nice chunky chips: that's a solid piece of fish and chips. I also love taking a chip with some mushy peas. It's all fried very nicely, this is a solid option - I'm going to give it an 8.6. Very good."
