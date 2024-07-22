Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An American TikTok food reviewer with over 3 million followers has said that a Blackpool fish & chips shop has the best curry sauce in the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On his latest trip to the UK to try a wide range of local delicacies and quirky British cuisines, Tennessee-native Kalani Ghost Hunter has been exploring the culinary scene in the North West.

Having attended the christening of the new Spud Bros potato tram last weekend, the superstar TikTok food reviewer headed over to Blackpool with his father, known affectionately as ‘Pops’, and his wife Savannah to try out some proper seaside fish & chips.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kalani Ghost Hunter trying the curry sauce at Yorkshire Fisheries in Blackpool | Kalani Ghost Hunter (TikTok)

Picking up some local grub at Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street in the town, Kalani prefaced the video by saying that he was visiting the establishment because he had been told it served the best fish & chips in the North West.

Braving the bad weather to pick up a bit of haddock, the American trio soon got down to brass tax. “That fish is solid,” said Kalani on a recent TikTok video documenting the visit. “It’s a really good fish... let’s try a chip. They’re very fresh - I’d like some chip spice on these because I now know what that is!

“We’re going to give the curry a go... it’s supposed to be spicy and, if you look in there, there’s chili flakes,” he added before trying the sauce. “That is a really good curry sauce. It definitely has a good spicy kick but nothing too crazy. This is the best curry sauce I think I’ve ever had in the UK. Overall, I give this fish & chips a 9.9.”