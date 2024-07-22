TikTok food reviewer superstar Kalani Ghost Hunter says Blackpool chippy has UK's best curry sauce
On his latest trip to the UK to try a wide range of local delicacies and quirky British cuisines, Tennessee-native Kalani Ghost Hunter has been exploring the culinary scene in the North West.
Having attended the christening of the new Spud Bros potato tram last weekend, the superstar TikTok food reviewer headed over to Blackpool with his father, known affectionately as ‘Pops’, and his wife Savannah to try out some proper seaside fish & chips.
Picking up some local grub at Yorkshire Fisheries on Topping Street in the town, Kalani prefaced the video by saying that he was visiting the establishment because he had been told it served the best fish & chips in the North West.
Braving the bad weather to pick up a bit of haddock, the American trio soon got down to brass tax. “That fish is solid,” said Kalani on a recent TikTok video documenting the visit. “It’s a really good fish... let’s try a chip. They’re very fresh - I’d like some chip spice on these because I now know what that is!
“We’re going to give the curry a go... it’s supposed to be spicy and, if you look in there, there’s chili flakes,” he added before trying the sauce. “That is a really good curry sauce. It definitely has a good spicy kick but nothing too crazy. This is the best curry sauce I think I’ve ever had in the UK. Overall, I give this fish & chips a 9.9.”
