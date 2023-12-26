I have found the perfect place to walk the dogs on the beach and then relax with a coffee overlooking the St Annes sand dunes.

The Beachcomer Cafe, on North Beach in St Annes, has to be one of the most dog-friendly establishments around.

My two Springer Spaniels both love the beach – they paddle in the water, roll in the sand and generally live life to the full as soon as they smell the sea air.

So it was a gamechanger when we stumbled upon this cute beachfront cafe.

Top left: Beachcomber Cafe, Bottom left: Poppy and Mabel waiting for a treat, Right: Inside the cafe in St Annes.

It’s part of the windsports club – but you don’t need to be a member, or even be a land-yachter to enjoy the food and drink here.

And the venue is split into two sections – a dog-friendly area and a dog-free area.

Although they are dog-friendly, they do have a light-hearted list of rules to ensure the venue can be enjoyed by everyone.

Inside the Beachcomber Cafe at North Beach, St Annes.

With a breathtaking view of the beach, and lovely seascape paintings by local artists, it has laid back beachy vibes that you might associate with a surf resort.

Many dog owners – like us – go for a long walk along the shore, or a play in the sand, and then enjoy a bite to eat or a hot drink with contented sandy pooches at their feet!

There is also a beautiful outdoor patio area, which is a gorgeous little sun trap for those summer days.

Bright, beachy interior filled with seascapes and paintings from local artists.

Staff are very friendly here, always smiling and willing to help with excellent table service.