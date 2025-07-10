An Indian deli and takeaway has closed 12 months after opening in Blackpool town centre.

EAT Indian, at the junction of Church Street and Temple Street, appears to have closed permanently after a visit from bailiffs.

An enforcement notice taped to the window states agents entered the premises due to an alleged non-payment of rent. It claims the tenancy has been forfeited and no unauthorised persons are permitted to enter the shop.

EAT Indian did not respond to a request for comment.

‘Zero-star hygiene’

The closure comes 12 months after the deli takeaway was slapped with a zero star hygiene rating following an inspection by Blackpool Council.

It was reassessed some months later, but still only managed to achieve a two star rating for its hygiene.

Inspectors found the eatery still required considerable improvement, and it was likely to face another inspection in the coming months.

The Gazette first reported on the takeaway’s hygiene issues last September after conditions were deemed to be so poor that it was forced to close temporarily for a deep-clean.

Conditions inside Eat Indian at the time of inspection in July | Blackpool Council

The owners initially tried to explain the closure which followed that assessment as being related to an issue with a burst water tank, before the Gazette reported on EAT Indian’s hygiene issues.

Previous hygiene issues

Eat Indian’s first run-in with authorities came as a result of a series of visits to the company’s Lancaster warehouse which supplied the chain’s Lancashire stores.

According to Lancaster City Council, inspections at the unit on Lansil Industrial Estate identified poor hygiene standards at the premises.

These issues included poor controls in place for cooling food, storage of waste, cleanliness and maintenance, hand washing, transport of food and non-compliance with statutory notices served to seek improved standards at the premises.

As a result, Mr Patel pleaded guilty to 12 Food Safety and Hygiene offences and was ordered to pay more than £14,000 in fines and court costs.