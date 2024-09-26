Blackpool town centre takeaway EAT Indian hit with zero hygiene rating
EAT Indian in Church Street temporarily shut after it was visited by food hygiene inspectors on July 3.
Customers were told the closure was due to a ‘burst water tank’, but it has emerged that the eatery was forced to close after it was hit with a 0-star hygiene rating.
On the same day as the inspection, the takeaway gave notice that it had ceased trading in Blackpool. The alternative would have been forced closure.
In a signed declaration to the Council, the takeaway said it would shut immediately and would not reopen without permission from council officers.
EAT says it has since reopened and is due to be revisited by inspectors “in the coming week”.
Following July’s inspection, the resort’s food safety officers referred the case to the council’s Head of Public Protection, with a recommendation that legal action be taken against takeaway.
Eat Indian was served with a Hygiene Improvement Notice and told to remedy the issues by 1 August - or face prosecution.
Following a Freedom of Information Request to Blackpool Council, the Gazette has obtained the inspector’s report and can reveal for the first time the extensive food hygiene breaches which led to EAT Indian’s closure.
What went wrong?
During its inspection, “several imminent risks to public safety were identified”, said the Council’s food safety officers.
These included having no hot running water to wash hands, cross contamination issues including bags of meat sat in a pool of blood in the fridge and the first floor of the premises being in “a generally filthy condition”.
Bathrooms were in a ‘dirty condition’ and staff were not wearing appropriate footwear. Some had been wearing sandals/flip flops and one staff member was observed not wearing shoes at all. This was reported as ‘unsanitary’ and a health and safety risk.
It was also observed that staff did not wash their hands and no surfaces were cleaned in the entirety of a one-hour visit, while hygiene officers also noted a lack of awareness of cross-contamination risks.
The takeaway’s gas supply was another concern with inspectors finding “no evidence of maintenance of the gas installation” - an offence under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.
Other issues included food being stored on the floor, vegetables on the fire escape stairs and raw meat left uncovered.
EAT Indian was approached for comment.
