After analysing factors such as each location’s number of pubs and breweries, average customer ratings, and the price of a pint, a new study has listed three Lancashire towns and cities in the UK’s top 10 places for a pint.

Burnley has been named the best place in the UK to enjoy a pint, following a study conducted by small business comparison site Bionic. The study analysed various data points including the number of pubs and breweries, average customer ratings, and the price of a pint to identify the top destinations for pub-goers.

Across the UK, an estimated 45,350 pubs are currently in operation, underscoring the country's longstanding affinity for pub culture. With warmer weather ushering in beer garden season, demand for outdoor venues has increased significantly.

In the past month alone, Google recorded approximately 65,000 searches for "best pub near me," suggesting high public interest in finding quality drinking establishments. Burnley emerged as the top-ranked location with an overall index score of 83.9—surpassing other towns such as nearby Bury.

Three Lancashire towns and cities have been included in a list of the UK's top 10 places for a pint | National World

The town's high rating is attributed to its accessible pricing, abundance of pubs, and strong customer satisfaction. Currently, Burnley is home to 35 pubs and two operational breweries, offering a wide range of options for visitors and residents alike.

Notably, pubs in Burnley maintain an average Google rating of 4.5 out of 5, reflecting generally positive customer experiences. Furthermore, the average cost of a pint in the town stands at just £2.50, significantly below the national average, making it one of the most affordable locations for a drink.

With these factors combined—quality, choice, and affordability—Burnley has been recognised as the leading UK destination for those seeking to enjoy a pint, especially as outdoor socialising gains popularity in the spring and summer months.

The three best-rated pubs in Burnley

For those looking to make the most of the warmer weather this week, Bionic have found the best-rated pubs across Burnley to help you decide where to head for those £2.50 pints!

Hatters Craft Bar: Hatters Craft Bar, located in the heart of Burnley on St James's Row, has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Google with visitors complementing “Fantastic selection of craft beers! All served with a friendly smile. Cheap too!”.

The New Brew’m Pub: The New Brew’m Pub, located on the same row as Hatters Craft Bar, has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Google. Reviews describe the pub as an “Exceptional micropub. Very friendly. Great ale for £2.50!”.

The Crooked Billet: The Crooked Billet, located in BB10, is rated 4.7 out of 5 on Google and has been praised for being a “Lovely traditional pub” with special mentions for affordable pub grub and both inside and outside seating, perfect for pub garden weather.

Also, be sure not to miss:

