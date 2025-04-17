From beloved locals at which you’ve been a committed regular for decades, to innovative new establishments famed for their new-fangled draught ales and quirky features, there really is a pub for everyone in our wonderful county.
When it comes to a pub’s beverage offerings, however, there really is no better or more thorough barometer of quality than the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and its annual Good Beer Guide.
Countless boozers dream of the day they are included in the prestigious tome, which adds not only a certain gravitas to their status as a proper watering hole, but it also means that dedicated drinkers will inevitably seek your establishment out to try it for themselves.
With that in mind, we’ve collated all the lists of regional pubs included in the 2025 CAMRA Good Beer Guide to produce a list of the Preston, Chorley, Blackburn, Pendle, and Blackpool pubs included in this year’s guide.
Check out the full list below - how many have you visited and are you planning on visiting ay this Easter?
1. Crown Inn (19 Greave Road, OL13 9HQ)
Cosy, traditional country pub, just off the road out to
Todmorden, with a large L-shaped bar and stone-flagged
floors throughout. It was built in 1865 and was once
owned by Baxter’s of Glentop brewery. A welcoming
coal fire warms the atmosphere in the cooler months.
There are always three beers available, usually sourced
locally. Food is available most evenings. Quiz nights are
held on Wednesday and Sunday. On the second floor is a
function room accommodating up to 35 guests. There is a
large patio beer garden to the front of the pub. | Google Maps
2. Barlick Tap Ale House (8 Newtown, BB18 5UQ)
This dog-friendly one-room micropub was the first in the
town and is situated just off the town square, two
minutes from the main bus stop. A choice of five
constantly-changing cask beers is offered, one of which
will be a dark beer and one a LocAle. There is a large
selection of continental bottled beers and always two
ciders available. The pub hosts occasional events and
tastings. There is no background music. | Google Maps
3. Banker’s Draft (143 Gisburn Road, BB9 6HQ)
This imposing detached former bank is now a small and
friendly micropub specialising in real ale and
conversation, with no loud music or TVs. The five
handpumps dispense continually rotating cask ales from
national small brewers, and offer a great variety of beer
styles – from hoppy blondes and traditional bitters to
dark beers. There is also a good selection of wines and
bottled craft lagers and wheat beers, with at least one
real cider normally on draft. | Google Maps
4. Admiral Lord Rodney (Mill Green, BB8 0TA)
A much loved community pub in Colne’s old South Valley
area, the old industrial heart of the town. The stoneflagged floor includes mosaics and there are beautiful
tiles up the inner staircase. Set out over three rooms, the
pub has become the meeting place for a number of
clubs. There is regular live entertainment during the
evening, and local history and art displays. There has been a recent refurbishment with open fires and flagged
floors, plus a much improved outdoor seating area and a
separate smokers’ area. All are made welcome. | Google Maps
5. Boyce’s Barrel (7 New Market Street, BB8 9BJ)
The first micropub in Colne, this member of the Micropub
Association offers five high-quality real ales with no
music, no lager, just a great atmosphere and plenty of
banter. Tastefully styled, with tall polished wooden
sleeper tables, it is reminiscent of a rail staging post. Ales
are rotated often, with new beers put on the bar almost
as soon as a barrel runs dry. All ales are sourced from
non-local breweries and always include one mild and
one porter or stout. | Google Maps
6. Red Lion (70 Red Lion Street, BB18 6RD)
A warm and friendly welcome awaits you from both host
and regulars at this a traditional country local, owned by
local people. Both rooms have been renovated with
taste, the lounge being heated with a wood burner. A
extensive menu is served in the lounge both lunchtime
and evenings. It is situated close to the youth hostel and
is a drinker’s delight. | Google Maps
