I visited Creams in Blackpool to celebrate International Gelato Day and it was right up my street
When I arrived, I was spoiled for choice with so many different ice cream and food options. Eventually, I decided on the Oreo Overload Sundae and it was amazing. It combined two of my favourite things: Oreos and ice cream.
It looked incredible when it arrived with loads of chocolate sauce, crushed Oreos, and vanilla ice cream, almost like a spire drizzled with chocolate sauce and crushed Oreo cookies.
It was absolutely delicious. All of the components really worked together, and I loved the two scoops of Oreo ice cream you've got with that as well. Everything was very sweet, and the crushed Oreo cookies added a nice crunch that worked very well with the ice cream and sauce.
The Creams branch in Blackpool is a great way to make ordinary seaside ice cream just that little bit more special and it was the perfect place to celebrate International Gelato Day in true seaside style.
The Creams Gelato branch is at 1-3 Bank Hey St, Blackpool FY1 4RU. The Oreo Overload sundae came with two scoops of Oreo gelato, cream soft vanilla ice cream, crushed Oreo cookies, and milk chocolate sauce, costing £8.85.
So basically, it's just Oreos, Oreos, and more Oreos, which is perfect for me. That's right up my street and I can't wait to go there again.
What would your go-to ice cream be on International Gelato Day?
