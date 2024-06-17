I tried Amore in Fleetwood for an Italian feast with the girls and it was worth the wait
But until a couple of weeks ago, I hadn't ventured there. The years fly by and when chatting to a friend we realised it was probably four years since we met up with the girls in our long-since-past 'baby group' for a night out.
So we decided to do it, to meet up for an overdue catch up. We decided to stay local and go to Italian favourite Amore in Fleetwood - a couple of the girls had already been and they rated it. We met up weekly almost 15 years ago, not for wine but for tea and coffee in church halls and community centres to talk all things baby whilst pondering over the impending toddler years.
And here were, out with wine this time to catch up and swap stories about our bunch of teens, our now 14-year-olds.
Amore is located in the venue of an old cafe which I’d go to in my own teenage years when Lord Street was busy on a Saturday afternoon.
It was obviously different in terms of decor but peel back those layers and it would have been the old Capricorn Cafe of the 1980s. It was somewhat familiar and still held on to a quirky feel.
The tables are small and narrow, nestled in booths so it was a squeeze for five of us to sit comfortably - but we managed so we could sit together.
As it doesn’t have a drinks licence, we took our own with us. Bottles of wine and gin were carefully placed on the table and we asked for varying size glasses for our booze. Nothing was too much trouble for them and we were soon pouring over the menu with drinks in hand.
It’s a typical Italian feast on offer and it didn’t disappoint. I skipped starter but the girls opted for Bruschetta Tomato. It was homemade bread topped with basil pesto and sundried tomatos - a great portion size and they said it was delicious. It was £7.50.
For main course I chose lasagna (I always choose lasagna) but this was extra special. Honestly, it was devine. A rich Ragu meat sauce with layers of pasta, loads of garlic, well seasoned and served in one of those nostalgic white tin bowls with a blue rim, like your nan used to have. It was topped with cheese, piping hot - and I couldn’t finish it. But it was delish! I had garlic bread on the side.
One of the girls had ‘Pollo Al Funghi’ which was sliced chicken breast in a home made mushroom sauce with roast potatoes. It was fresh, cooked to perfection and ‘very tasty’.
Aside from the restaurant, you can pick up a pizza too and rumour has it, they are the best for milles around.
My lasagna was £13 and the Pollo Al Funghi was £14. The bill came to £145. That’s £30 each and everyone had a starter except for me. I think that’s fine value for the quality of amazing Italian food.
