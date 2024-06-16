Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Lancashire teen has been selected to represent Miss UK and it’s all thanks to trying on prom dresses!

Olivia Plumb, 16, from Penwortham was shopping for the perfect prom dress with her mum Selina-Elizabeth when parents came up to her.

Lancashire teen Olivia Plumb has been selected to represent Miss UK and it’s all thanks to trying on prom dresses! | UGC

Selina, 38, said: “When she was trying on dresses parents kept coming up to me to tell me how beautiful Olivia was.

“I then spotted an application form for Miss Teen GB on Facebook and thought why not!”

Selina didn’t inform her daughter she had put her through so as not to get her hopes up but, as luck would have it, she received word that she had reached the semi finals and then more recently the finals.

Selina added: “Olivia said when she first found out I had entered her she did not want to go through with it as she felt this is something only pretty girls do, it but after reflecting she thought it might be good to promote good postive body image as, having braces and ginger hair, it may give others confidence.

“She wanted to show others that we don’t always have to look like the girls on social media to be a role model.”

Olivia wants to use her platform to promote positivity. | UGC

Olivia is being sponsored for the event by Meraki Beauty & Aesthetics LTD in Preston who will also be doing her make up for the Penwortham Girls' High School prom in a couple of weeks.

She will also be undertaking a 99,000 Steps Challenge from June 17-23 to support Together for Short Lives - a leading UK charity for children with life-threatening and life-limiting conditions. The finals of Miss Teen Great Britain 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 13, at the Boulevard Hotel in Blackpool. The winner will receive a prize package including £1,000.