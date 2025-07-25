I tried a popular Fylde coast Pie Shop and it was amazing

From humble beginnings as a local butcher’s shop, Gigli’s in Lytham St Annes has become a Fylde Coast favourite, serving up award-winning pies made with locally sourced ingredients, traditional techniques and a touch of creativity.

On the Fylde Coast Gigli’s has earned a reputation as one of the finest pie shops in the region and with good reason.

Located at 132 St Alban's Road, Lytham St Annes. This family-run business has been serving up handcrafted pies and traditional butcher fare since 1987.

The Gigli family. | Facebook

What started as a humble butcher’s shop has grown into a celebrated local destination combining a butcher, deli, bistro and catering service all committed to quality and locality.

Gigli’s pies have consistently impressed both customers and judges alike with a string of prestigious awards to their name.

Their steak and ale pie, pork pie, smoked pork hock pie and farm pork sausage have all earned national acclaim, including Gold Awards from the National Craft Butchers and multiple Golden Cleaver accolades.

These awards reflect the brand's commitment to using locally sourced ingredients typically within a 30-mile radius and traditional preparation methods that deliver both comfort and craftsmanship in every bite.

The shop’s displays are a visual treat, showcasing a wide variety of handmade pies with golden, flaky pastry and hearty, well-seasoned fillings.

The famous Gigli pies. | Facebook

Among the highlights are their steak and ale pies known for their rich flavor and tender meat and the classic pork pies that combine perfectly seasoned pork with just the right pastry crunch.

Gigli’s is also known for its creativity. Back in 2016, they captured local and national attention with a playful twist on tradition: the ‘Porkemon’ pie. Inspired by the Pokémon Go craze, this novelty pie was shaped like a pokéball and featured a pork and mango filling. It was a hit with customers and sold out quickly.

Owner, Harry Gigli, said: “In the past my dad has always been the innovative one and I’m hoping to follow in his footsteps and take that over in the business.”

Owner and older brother to Harry, Joe Gigli, said: “We have done special pies in the past, like when Blackpool got promoted to the Premier League we did a tangerine-flavoured pie. We’re always trying to think of new things.

“You can’t just stick with the meat any more, you’ve got to do something special.”

Porkeman Pies | Facebook

The welcoming atmosphere, knowledgeable staff and dedication to craft have made Gigli’s more than just a pie shop.

It’s a community staple and a true reflection of Fylde Coast culinary heritage. For anyone seeking authentic, award-winning British pies made with care and tradition, Gigli’s remains a standout destination that more than lives up to the hype.