Well, we have you covered in the form of these dessert parlour recommendations courtesy of your fellow Lancastrians...

Sometimes all we want is a little sweet treat, whether it’s a refreshing ice-cream, a carb loaded waffle, or the biggest slice of cake you can muster. Plus, it’s undeniable that the temptation only increases around Easter.

But, with the proliferation of sweet treat-selling businesses proliferation over the past few years, there are now so many dessert parlours out there that it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot.

So, we asked readers where the best dessert parlours in Lancashire are so we could get a really good sense of the top spots frequented by you - below we’ve collated the top suggestions for you to peruse.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 17 best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to you lot!

Dessert Cabin 76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN

Moorcrofts Cakery Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF

BonBons Coffee Bar 44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

Cinderbake 24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

Holdens & Co 1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD