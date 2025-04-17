I can never resist chocolate at Easter! 17 of the top spots for an Easter treat in Lancashire according to you

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 14:10 BST

Looking for something to satiate your sweet tooth this Easter?

Well, we have you covered in the form of these dessert parlour recommendations courtesy of your fellow Lancastrians...

Sometimes all we want is a little sweet treat, whether it’s a refreshing ice-cream, a carb loaded waffle, or the biggest slice of cake you can muster. Plus, it’s undeniable that the temptation only increases around Easter.

But, with the proliferation of sweet treat-selling businesses proliferation over the past few years, there are now so many dessert parlours out there that it can be hard to know which one will hit the spot.

So, we asked readers where the best dessert parlours in Lancashire are so we could get a really good sense of the top spots frequented by you - below we’ve collated the top suggestions for you to peruse.

So, without further ado, take a look at the 17 best dessert parlours in Lancashire according to you lot!

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN

1. Dessert Cabin

76 Pedders Ln, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HN | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF

2. Moorcrofts Cakery

Teanlowe Centre, 20-21 Blackpool Old Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7DF | Google Maps

Photo Sales
44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ

3. BonBons Coffee Bar

44 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0DQ | Google Maps

Photo Sales
24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ

4. Cinderbake

24 Hawksbury Dr, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9EJ | Google Maps

Photo Sales
1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD

5. Holdens & Co

1 Accrington Rd, Whalley, Clitheroe BB7 9TD | Google Maps

Photo Sales
25 Naze Ln, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1RJ

6. Truly Scrumptious

25 Naze Ln, Freckleton, Preston PR4 1RJ | Google Maps

Photo Sales
