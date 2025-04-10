Huge queues on Blackpool Promenade as US burger chain Wendy's opens first Lancashire restaurant

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Huge queues stretched along Blackpool Promenade as iconic American burger brand, Wendy’s, officially opened its doors today.

Hundreds of hungry Sandgrown'uns waited in line, eager for a bite of the US fast-food chain’s famous square burgers.

Crowds have been queueing through the day, with Wendy’s handing out free quarter pound cheeseburgers and classic chicken burgers to everyone in the queue before the doors opened at 10.30am.

Blackpool author Barry McCann snapped this picture of huge queues outside the new Wendy's restaurant on Blackpool Promenade as the American fast-food chain opened its first Lancashire branch today (Thursday, April 10)Blackpool author Barry McCann snapped this picture of huge queues outside the new Wendy's restaurant on Blackpool Promenade as the American fast-food chain opened its first Lancashire branch today (Thursday, April 10)
Blackpool author Barry McCann snapped this picture of huge queues outside the new Wendy's restaurant on Blackpool Promenade as the American fast-food chain opened its first Lancashire branch today (Thursday, April 10) | Barry McCann

Today’s customers will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes – including a limited-edition iconic Wendy’s Varsity Jacket.

The new restaurant will provide diners with many of the popular Wendy’s items that have made it one of the biggest fast-food brands in the States.

It will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, with the menu featuring favourites such as the Baconator, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich and its famous Frosty dessert (in chocolate AND vanilla).

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday, 7am to 11pm

Friday to Saturday, 7am to 2am

Sundays, 8am to 10pm

The new Blackpool Wendy's will provide diners with all the popular Wendy’s items that have made it one of the biggest fast-food brands in the StatesThe new Blackpool Wendy's will provide diners with all the popular Wendy’s items that have made it one of the biggest fast-food brands in the States
The new Blackpool Wendy's will provide diners with all the popular Wendy’s items that have made it one of the biggest fast-food brands in the States | Barry McCann

UK exclusive menu items

These favourites are joined by an exclusive range of items only available in the UK, including chicken fillet nuggets and the Curry Bean Burger – and yes, they are square, just like Wendy’s beef burgers.

Breakfast

A full Wendy’s-style breakfast menu is also available before 10.30am, with early-door delights such as the Breakfast Baconator, Croissant Sandwiches and the Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich with optional bacon or sausage, plus a range of coffee options including flat whites, cappuccinos and lattes.

Wendy’s Signature Menu Items

Baconator®: A half-pound* of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.Baconator®: A half-pound* of British beef, American cheese, six pieces of crispy Applewood smoked bacon, ketchup, and mayo.
Breakfast Baconator: Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich:Freshly cracked egg, with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a freshly toasted and buttered breakfast roll.Breakfast Baconator: Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich:Freshly cracked egg, with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a freshly toasted and buttered breakfast roll.
Dave’s SingleTM: A quarter-pound* of British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.Dave’s SingleTM: A quarter-pound* of British beef, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayo, and onion on a toasted bun.
The Spicy Chicken Sandwich: A juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded in our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavour inside and out, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayoThe Spicy Chicken Sandwich: A juicy chicken breast marinated and breaded in our unique, fiery blend of peppers and spices to deliver more flavour inside and out, cooled down with crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo
The Curry Bean Burger: Wendy’s signature black bean patty that’s mixed with chickpeas and vegetables, topped with Monterrey Jack Cheese, juicy tomatoes, crisp lettuce and curry mayo – all on a toasted premium bun. Wendy’s say it will be the best Veggie Burger you’ve ever had!

Frosty®: Wendy's Signature dessert - cool, creamy and refreshing - thick enough to use a spoon, smooth enough to use a straw. Available in vanilla and chocolate.Frosty®: Wendy's Signature dessert - cool, creamy and refreshing - thick enough to use a spoon, smooth enough to use a straw. Available in vanilla and chocolate.
Baconator Fries: Wendy’s natural-cut, skin-on, sea-salted fries topped with warm, creamy cheese sauce, shredded cheddar, and crispy Applewood smoked bacon. “The only fries worthy of the Baconator name”, say Wendy’s.

Classic Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich: Freshly cracked egg, with your choice of a grilled square sausage patty or oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and melted cheese on a freshly toasted and buttered breakfast roll.

Seasoned Potatoes: Say goodbye to greasy hashbrowns with these half-moon seasoned potatoes featuring a blend of spices, served crispy and piping hot every morning.

