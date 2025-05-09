How much!? 40% of the top 5 cheapest UK places for a pint are in Lancashire... here's how much they charge

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 9th May 2025, 09:20 BST
With summer fast approaching, there’s nothing better for beer lovers than soaking up the sun with a cold pint in hand… and Lancashire is one of the cheapest places to do just that.

Where you live in the UK can, naturally, have a big impact on just how much your pint will cost, with credit card brand Aqua having conducted new research to determine which is the UK's least and most expensive city or town for a pint.

Blackpool takes the top spot as the cheapest place in the UK for a pint, with an average cost of just £3.25. Close behind are Northampton and Derby, where a pint will set you back £3.50 and £3.60 respectively. Preston came in fifth with an average price of £4. At the other end of the scale, a pint in London and Belfast will set you back £6.00, followed by Bristol at £5.60.

Here are some of the best beer gardens in Blackpool, recommended by our readersHere are some of the best beer gardens in Blackpool, recommended by our readers
With summer nearly upon us, beer gardens are likely to get busier and busier, and whether we’re sipping your favourite pint, enjoying a fruity Pimms, or quenching our thirst with an icy soft drink, there’s only one thing which can improve the experience - knowing you’re getting a good deal on your refreshing beverage.

Aqua’s research analysed a number of factors beyong just the price points, taking into account average temperatures, amount of sunshine, amount of rainfall, and the number of beer gardens in the different cities to try and find the best spot for a summer drink in pleasant climes.

Preston has plenty of micropubs to celebrate National Beer Day inPreston has plenty of micropubs to celebrate National Beer Day in
“When faced with lots of social plans, or even just the lure of long afternoons enjoying the sunshine with friends and family, it’s easy to spend more than you had planned,” said Sharvan Selvam, Commercial Director for Aqua. “Putting a budget in place is the first step in helping you stay in control of your money.

“If you feel pressured to overspend, communicate your goals with friends and family and look for budget friendly alternatives. Everyone’s financial situation is different, so it’s important to do what’s best for you and your future.”

Where are your favourite spots for a relaxing afternoon in a sunny beer garden?

