In this week’s round-up of all things food and drink, we take a look back at all the stories which have had our tastebuds tingling and tummies rumbling.

In what was the week when the iconic and infamous Shamrock Shake finally made it to our shores, we not only gave you the low-down on when and where you could get your paws on the limited edition mint-flavoured milkshake, but we also went out to try the unique McDonald’s beverage for ourselves…

Also on the cards was the debut of the brand new Costa Coffee Spring menu, featuring a range of new goodies, returning classics, fan favourites made permanent fixtures, and sumptuous social media-inspired concoctions to tantalise and titillate. From pistachio and chocolate cookies to quirky drinks, the new Costa offerings have it all.

With the weather improving (if only slightly), we also put together a list of the top restaurants and eateries in Lancashire which offer invaluable outdoor seating for those looking to indulge in a spot of al fresco dining in the (albeit still pretty tepid) March Lancastrian sunshine. Get a good day and some uninterrupted sunshine, however, and you’re in luck.

Something far less appealing, however, was the initially-intriguiing German Doner Kebab collaboration with Doritos, resulting in a concoction which can only be described as bold. Their culinary love child was the ‘KeBag’, essentially a bag of Doritos filled with donner meat - I went down to try one and safe to say that I was less than impressed…

But never mind, because St Paddy’s Day is just around the corner. With St Patrick’s Day (taking place on March 17th) a famously raucous day full of drink, joy, and festivities, we’ve got you covered with our list of the top-rated Irish pubs across the entirety of Lancashire, from Burnley and Barnoldswick to Blackpool. Sláinte!

And finally, with our Muslim brothers and sisters currently in the middle of Ramadan, we also covered a story about Uber Eats’ new ‘Open for Suhoor’ initiative, which is aiming to support smaller independent restaurants while making it easier for Muslim communities across the UK to access food at restaurants open late and early during Ramadan.

That’s all for this week, stay tuned for more food and drink stories next week!