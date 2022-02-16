Members of the public are invited to attend the exhibition which will be held on Thursday, February 24 and Friday, February 25 as well as the following morning in the Mawson Room at

Fairhaven Lake.

A bespoke scale model of the proposed design will be on display and representatives of the project will be on hand to answer questions from the public between 11am and 1pm on the

An initial artist impression of the kiosk. The final design is similar, but more detailed images and a scale model will be on display at the exhibition

Thursday and Friday, and from 10am until noon on the Saturday.

Since 1965, the small kiosk at the entrance to the Stanner Bank car park has served ice cream and refreshments to generations of residents and visitors.

When work began to upgrade the Fairhaven sea defences in 2017, discussions took place between the tenants – the Delmasso family – and the Council over how the existing kiosk would

The current kiosk at Fairhaven

be affected by the raising of the car park.

The plan is for the current kiosk to be demolished, and the new structure – which would incorporate a fully enclosable covered 25-seat terrace – will be built on the opposite site of the car

park entrance to offer views of the estuary

A series of initial designs produced by Creative SPARC Architects, evoke the form of the birds for whom the estuary and Fairhaven Lake are a migratory destination.

Coun Michael Sayward, chairman of the Tourism and Leisure Committee, said: “With the Fairhaven sea defence work complete, we have a perfect opportunity to revisit the refreshment

offering at Stanner Bank.

“The architects have produced a striking proposal which would act as landmark in its own right, and as a beautiful capstone to the coastal regeneration works.

“I would encourage anyone with an interest in the future of the kiosk to visit the exhibition and view the striking design for themselves.”

The proposal went before full Council on July 5 last year when £360,000 to fund the scheme was approved.

The fit-out is to be funded by the Delmasso family.