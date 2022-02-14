The old St Annes police station on St Andrew's Road North will open as The Kinderhouse Children's Nursery on March 7 following a major refurbishment.

Police officers vacated the building when they moved to the new West Division police headquarters at Clifton Road, Blackpool, in 2019, while the front counter closed in 2018.

The premises went on the market in October 2020, with an auction guide price of £320,000, and plans were submitted for the nursery last year.

Claire Leeds, owner and manager of The Kinderhouse Nursery which is currently based on Durham Avenue, St Annes, said: "The old police station took a lot of renovation as the building

had been disused for a number of years.

"It's taken about a year to transform it and we're incredibly excited to share what we've done.

"We've retained the old police cells to be used as a workshop and store room and the garage has been converted into a multi-function outdoor classroom.

"The taser storage room is now a bespoke sensory room."

The nursery welcomes children aged from three months to pre-school age.

Take a look at our pictures showing how the former police station has been transformed.

