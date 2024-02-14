Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Downtown Pizza Grill and Curry House, a takeaway at 111 Elizabeth Street in Blackpool was handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating by inspectors this week.

The takeaway was given the score after an assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website revealed yesterday.

Downtown Pizza Grill and Curry House was rated good for 'Food Hygiene and Safety' and 'Confidence in Management', whilst its 'Structural Compliance' was classed as generally satisfactory.

It means that of Blackpool's 285 takeaways with ratings, 148 (52%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.