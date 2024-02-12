News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool planning applications from last week awaiting a decision including a new stable at Blackpool Zoo

Take a look at the planning applications submitted to Blackpool Council over the last two week (February 5 to February 11).

By Aimee Seddon
Published 21st Aug 2023, 21:04 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT

Across the town, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to the exterior of the Winter Gardens, a new stable for antelopes at Blackpool Zoo and new flats among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between Feb 5 and Feb 11

All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between Feb 5 and Feb 11

Application validated on Feb 5 for installation of secure netting to Coronation Street, Adelaide Street, and Carter Street facades following removal of scaffolding crash deck.

2. Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HL

Application validated on Feb 5 for installation of secure netting to Coronation Street, Adelaide Street, and Carter Street facades following removal of scaffolding crash deck.

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a five storey hotel, to provide up to 160 bedrooms and two storey car park for a maximum of 94 vehicles accessed from Adelaide Street and Alfred Street (Outline Application for scale, layout and access).

3. Land bound by Adelaide Street, Leopold Grove and Alfred Street, Blackpool

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a five storey hotel, to provide up to 160 bedrooms and two storey car park for a maximum of 94 vehicles accessed from Adelaide Street and Alfred Street (Outline Application for scale, layout and access).

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of single storey rear extension

4. 36 Haddon Road, Blackpool, FY2 9AH

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of single storey rear extension

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a single storey rear extension

5. 150 Luton Road, Blackpool FY5 3RS

Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a single storey rear extension

Application validated on Feb 5 for use of premises as 2 self-contained permanent residential flats (resubmission of application 23/0222)

6. 99 Read's Avenue, Blackpool FY1 4JH

Application validated on Feb 5 for use of premises as 2 self-contained permanent residential flats (resubmission of application 23/0222)

