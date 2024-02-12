Across the town, eight planning applications were validated last week, meaning the council had checked they were complete and included all relevant supporting information.

They include changes to the exterior of the Winter Gardens, a new stable for antelopes at Blackpool Zoo and new flats among other applications.

Find out below where the plans were submitted for, what they involve and when the applications were submitted.

To find out more about the applications, visit the Blackpool Planning System.

1 . Blackpool planning applications All the Blackpool planning applications submitted between Feb 5 and Feb 11

2 . Winter Gardens, Church Street, Blackpool FY1 1HL Application validated on Feb 5 for installation of secure netting to Coronation Street, Adelaide Street, and Carter Street facades following removal of scaffolding crash deck.

3 . Land bound by Adelaide Street, Leopold Grove and Alfred Street, Blackpool Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a five storey hotel, to provide up to 160 bedrooms and two storey car park for a maximum of 94 vehicles accessed from Adelaide Street and Alfred Street (Outline Application for scale, layout and access).

4 . 36 Haddon Road, Blackpool, FY2 9AH Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of single storey rear extension

5 . 150 Luton Road, Blackpool FY5 3RS Application validated on Feb 5 for erection of a single storey rear extension