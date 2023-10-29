Blackpool restaurant served food 'unfit for human consumption' court hears
and live on Freeview channel 276
Some of food at Dahlias Kitchen was past its sell by date.
The owner Shaun Pickup of Roseacre, Blackpool admitted eight offences brought by Fylde Borough Council under food hygiene and safety legislation.
Pickup - founding chairman of Blackpool's Gay Pride festival- appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.
The judge adjourned sentence on Pickup until November 31 .
He ordered Pickup to produce three years of accounts for Dahlias Kitchen based on Cropper Road on Marton Moss.
He must also produce financial information about other limited companies he is involved.
Pickup admitted failing to maintain food at proper temperatures and not keeping areas clean and well maintained.
He admitted failing to comply with rules about staff safety and allowing them to work in areas with pools of water on the floor .
He further admitted failing to comply with a warning notice about the state of the premises issued by Fylde Council.
He pleaded guilty to putting on the market for public sale large quantities of food unfit for human consumption and a charge concerning sell by dates leading to the sale of unsafe food.