A restaurant served food which was unfit for human consumption a court heard.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of food at Dahlias Kitchen was past its sell by date.

The owner Shaun Pickup of Roseacre, Blackpool admitted eight offences brought by Fylde Borough Council under food hygiene and safety legislation.

Pickup - founding chairman of Blackpool's Gay Pride festival- appeared before District Judge Richard Thompson sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The judge adjourned sentence on Pickup until November 31 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He ordered Pickup to produce three years of accounts for Dahlias Kitchen based on Cropper Road on Marton Moss.

He must also produce financial information about other limited companies he is involved.

Pickup admitted failing to maintain food at proper temperatures and not keeping areas clean and well maintained.

He admitted failing to comply with rules about staff safety and allowing them to work in areas with pools of water on the floor .

Advertisement Hide Ad

He further admitted failing to comply with a warning notice about the state of the premises issued by Fylde Council.