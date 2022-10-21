Dahlia’s Kitchen and shops emporium, along with The Garden Place garden centre on Cropper Road, Marton, have confirmed their site is not part of a planning application by Wain Homes which wants to build 350 houses on surrounding land.

Although the site could be redeveloped as part of a wider masterplan in future years, it is not part of a current planning application to Fylde Council, as recently reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Sean Pickup, who has owned and run Dahlia’s Kitchen for 17 years, said: “We are here for the forseeable future and I want to ensure our customers know that.

“Planning for this site will eventually go in but even if the land is developed, there will be an option to keep Dahlia’s here, probably with a new build property.

“Many of our customers were very upset to think we might be closing so I want to reassure them we are staying.

“I have built the business up from starting it as a coffee shop and now we have regular events and party nights, as well as a take-away service.”

The shops emporium is aimed at start-ups, with about 15 businesses based there including a horse tack shop and gift shops.

Events manager Victoria Roberts, who also presents a show supported by Dahlia’s on Coastal Radio in Blackpool, added: “During Covid we were delivering up to 200 breakfasts a day, and 150 Sunday lunches.

“We’ve kept the service going, and although on a smaller scale, it is still very popular.”

Wain Homes wants to build houses on land between Progress Way and School Road, which sits in Fylde Council’s jurisdiction but is right on the border with Blackpool.

The house-builder was granted outline planning permission in July 2020 by Fylde Council to build on a site to the west side of Cropper Road, having already built a new housing estate on the east side.

