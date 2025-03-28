Blackpool pub among UK's top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons - here's the full list...

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Mar 2025, 10:25 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 10:26 BST

Blackpool pub ranked among the UK's top 10 Wetherspoons.

The top ten best-rated Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Blackpool pub features in the list of excellence.

The research conducted by experts at Captain Caz analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.

- JD Wetherspoon pubs across Lancashire to lose popular menu items - here's where and when

While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester venue, one of Blackpool’s Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list. Take a look at the full rankings below.

The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot.

1. The Bishop Blaize, Manchester

The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot. | Gerald England CC S-A 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons

Photo Sales
The Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate had a score of 58.48%.

2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate

The Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate had a score of 58.48%. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Caley Picture House in Edinburgh had a score of 57.82%.

3. The Caley Picture House

The Caley Picture House in Edinburgh had a score of 57.82%. | Google-The Caley Picture House

Photo Sales
The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%.

4. The Greenwood Hotel, Northolt

The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%. | Google Street View

Photo Sales
Stick or Twist in Leeds had a score of 57.13%.

5. Stick or Twist, Leeds

Stick or Twist in Leeds had a score of 57.13%. | Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Golden Beam in Leeds had a score of 56.71%.

6. The Golden Beam, Leeds

The Golden Beam in Leeds had a score of 56.71%. | Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:LiverpoolWetherspoonsPubsManchesterReviews
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice