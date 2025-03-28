Blackpool pub among UK's top 10 best-rated Wetherspoons - here's the full list...

The top ten best-rated Wetherspoons in the UK have been revealed, and one Blackpool pub features in the list of excellence.
The research conducted by experts at Captain Caz analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which ones are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews. Only venues with 200 reviews or more were included.
While the number one spot was handed to a Manchester venue, one of Blackpool’s Wetherspoons pubs made the top ten list. Take a look at the full rankings below.
1. The Bishop Blaize, Manchester
The Bishop Blaize in Manchester had a score of 60.34%, taking the number one spot. | Gerald England CC S-A 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons
2. Royal Victoria Pavilion, Ramsgate
The Royal Victoria Pavilion in Ramsgate had a score of 58.48%. | Google Maps
3. The Caley Picture House
The Caley Picture House in Edinburgh had a score of 57.82%. | Google-The Caley Picture House
4. The Greenwood Hotel, Northolt
The Greenwood Hotel in Northolt had a score of 57.80%. | Google Street View
5. Stick or Twist, Leeds
Stick or Twist in Leeds had a score of 57.13%. | Google Street View
6. The Golden Beam, Leeds
The Golden Beam in Leeds had a score of 56.71%. | Google Street View
