Wetherspoon will remove three of its popular dishes this May as part of its menu update.
Customers at the pub chain - known by many as Spoons - will not be able to order steak, gammon or mixed grills from Wednesday, May 14 and, as a result, Wetherspoons will no longer run its Tuesday Steak Club deal.
The changes will affect branches across the UK including the 20 in Lancashire below.
1. The Velvet Coaster, 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.
The Velvet Coaster | Google Maps
2. The Jolly Tars, 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3NE.
The Jolly Tars | Google Maps Photo: Google
3. The Poulton Elk, 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.
The Poulton Elk, | Google Maps Photo: Google
4. The Wallace Hartley, 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.
The Wallace Hartley | Google Maps Photo: Google
5. The Old Chapel, Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ.
The Old Chapel | Google Maps Photo: Google
6. The Railway Hotel, Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH.
The Railway Hotel, | Google Maps Photo: Google
