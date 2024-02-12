Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cafe in Blackpool has announced it will be closing later this month owing to the cost of living increase.

Updating their Facebook followers, CuriosiTea @23, 23 Layton Road, said they had been left with no choice but to close this coming Saturday (February 17).

The post read: "This has to be one of the most heartbreaking posts I've ever had to write.

"We tried our upmost to make it work over the last ten years but sadly with the rise of utility bills and produce costs we just aren't making enough to make even the smallest of profit.

"It truly breaks our hearts and I don't think I have any other words to say how we feel.

Our bills have risen dramatically over the last 2 years we just can't see a way forward for CuriosiTea @ 23 as it is."

The cafe, which has been running for 10 years, blamed the rise of utility bills and produce costs for its decision to close.

They added however that 'when one door closes another door opens with exciting news coming soon'.

The post further explained that Curiositea @ 23 will continue but on a much smaller scale, serving drinks and cakes with the main shop floor becoming a retail area.

"NineZ coming soon (that's all I'm letting on right now). So with that abundance of info - here's what you really need to know.

"Sadly we also have to say goodbye to Lindsay who has worked for us for years, not only has she been the greatest person to work with but my very bestest friend.

"Thank-you so much for all your kind comments and memories on my last post. You certainly loved curiositea and more importantly we totally loved you "It's going to be an emotional last week for sure. But I'm glad it's not forever."

"Sue, Steve and Lindsay."