Where to find Blackpool's most outrageous burger with waffles for buns
Imagine two golden sweet waffles replacing the buns of a burger, with a southern-fried chicken fillet, melted American cheese, smoky streaky bacon, a fried egg, crispy onion bits and lashings of BBQ sauce.
It's a playful mash-up of breakfast indulgence and comfort food and it tastes every bit as fun as it looks.
They serve a range of different foods, from gourmet Burgers, hotdogs, chicken burgers, loaded fries, loaded potato skin and much more. They cook all their food to order and with great flavours.
The atmosphere is great with both indoor and outdoor seating. Families are welcome as well as private bookings, and small well behaved dogs are always welcome.
Backyard Burgers have recently released a new menu and range of specials including: Chicken gyros burger, with greek seasonsed chicken thighs and homemade tazatiki. Old Amsterdam smash burger with old Amsterdam cheese, smoked bacon and caramelized onions.
You can also tuck into some delicous Jamaican jerk loaded fries and chicken sharwarma fries, which are a crowd favourite.
A recent customer said: “We have been here quite a few times now and every time the food is fantastic. The atmosphere is great and the staff are nice and friendly.
“They have great menu choices and good value for money. We are locals and it is our go to burger place and seems to be popular with tourists too. Looking forward to whatever I decide to try off the menu next time.”
