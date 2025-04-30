Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aldi was left red-faced after hundreds of flyers for its new Lytham store landed in letterboxes with directions to the St Annes store, four miles away!

Aldi will be hoping shoppers are equipped with a better knowledge of local geography after handing out hundreds of flyers featuring a map of St Annes town centre and directions to the ‘new Lytham store’.

One of the flyers posted through letterboxes to promote the opening of the new Lytham store in Preston Road on May 8 - but the map points shoppers to the wrong Aldi branch! | National World

The new Aldi was due to open last Thursday (April 24) but was pushed back two weeks due to a delay in roadworks around the site.

The doors will now open at 8am next Thursday (May 8) and the new Aldi will be run by store manager Damien Hardman, along with a team of 27 staff from the local community.

The store’s opening hours are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

How the new Aldi store in Preston Road, Lytham would look once completed

Manager Damien and his team will be joined by Paralympic gold medallist Ayaz Bhuta who will cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Damien said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Lytham. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Ayaz Bhuta join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Wheelchair rugby star Ayaz Bhuta added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

Ayaz will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will sell fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

Aldi were approached for comment about the leaflet gaffe.