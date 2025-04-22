Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Aldi will open its new store in Lytham next month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new supermarket will open near McDonald’s in Boundary Road, off Preston Road, on Thursday, May 8.

The new Aldi was due to open on Thursday (April 24) but the opening was pushed back due to a delay in roadworks work around the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How the new Aldi store in Preston Road, Lytham would look once completed

The doors will open at 8am and the new Aldi will be run by store manager Damien Hardman, along with a team of 27 staff from the local community.

The store’s opening hours are 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sundays.

Manager Damien and his team will be joined by Paralympic gold medallist Ayaz Bhuta who will cut the all-important ribbon on opening morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damien said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Lytham. It’s set to be a special day and having Paralympic hero Ayaz Bhuta join us will make it a morning to remember.”

The Aldi new store in Preston New Road, Lytham will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store | Aldi

Wheelchair rugby star Ayaz Bhuta added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of ParalympicsGB.”

Ayaz will also give away complimentary bags of fresh fruit and vegetables from Aldi’s famous Super 6 range to the first 30 customers in the queue.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award-winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday, offering value on a wide range of products, from electrical items to garden tools.

The new Aldi store would be built on a plot of vacant land next to McDonald's in Preston Road, Lytham

“Local food banks - we’re here to help”

The new Aldi store is also calling on local charities and food banks in Lytham and St Annes to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected].