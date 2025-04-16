Easter weekend in the UK is a significant time for both religious and cultural celebrations, typically spanning four days, starting with Good Friday and ending with Easter Monday.

It is often seen as the start of spring, with many people enjoying the long weekend with family gatherings, outdoor activities, and traditional meals, while shops and businesses may have reduced hours or close entirely, especially on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, in particular, holds religious importance for Christians as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and, traditionally, it is observed as a day of mourning and reflection. One long-standing custom is to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, which stems from Christian teachings, where meat—especially red meat—was associated with feasting and celebration, making it inappropriate for a solemn day.

Fish, seen as a humble food, became the preferred alternative, while the practice also reflects historical fasting rules from the Catholic Church, which many still observe today. As a result, fish and chips is a popular meal across the UK on Good Friday, enjoyed by those following tradition as well as by others who simply embrace it as part of the Easter weekend customs.

With that in mind, and taking into account the fact that we have no shortage of outstanding chippies in Lancashire, we asked readers for their recommendations for the very best spots across the county.

In no particular order, here are 25 of the top nominated spots...

1 . Leyland Cross Fish & Chips Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Victoria Chippy Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food." | Google Photo Sales

3 . Godwin's Fish & Chips Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place." | Google Photo Sales

4 . Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool." | Google Photo Sales

5 . Seniors Ingol Granton Walk, Ingol, Preston, PR2 3YX | 4.5 out of 5 (37 Google reviews) | "Lovely bit of fresh fish that was well battered and cooked to perfection." | Google Photo Sales