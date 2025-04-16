25 of Lancashire's top fish & chip shops to try on Good Friday, including spots in Blackpool, Preston & Lytham

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 16th Apr 2025, 14:59 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 15:06 BST

With the Easter weekend upon us, we take a look at some of Lancashire’s best chippies for people to try on Good Friday...

Easter weekend in the UK is a significant time for both religious and cultural celebrations, typically spanning four days, starting with Good Friday and ending with Easter Monday.

It is often seen as the start of spring, with many people enjoying the long weekend with family gatherings, outdoor activities, and traditional meals, while shops and businesses may have reduced hours or close entirely, especially on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

Good Friday, in particular, holds religious importance for Christians as it commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and, traditionally, it is observed as a day of mourning and reflection. One long-standing custom is to eat fish instead of meat on Good Friday, which stems from Christian teachings, where meat—especially red meat—was associated with feasting and celebration, making it inappropriate for a solemn day.

Fish, seen as a humble food, became the preferred alternative, while the practice also reflects historical fasting rules from the Catholic Church, which many still observe today. As a result, fish and chips is a popular meal across the UK on Good Friday, enjoyed by those following tradition as well as by others who simply embrace it as part of the Easter weekend customs.

With that in mind, and taking into account the fact that we have no shortage of outstanding chippies in Lancashire, we asked readers for their recommendations for the very best spots across the county.

In no particular order, here are 25 of the top nominated spots...

Church Road, Leyland, PR25 3EJ | 4.4 out of 5 (407 Google reviews) | "Great choice, great service and quality fish and chips."

1. Leyland Cross Fish & Chips

Victoria Street, Lostock Hall, Preston, PR5 5RA | 4.5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "Always an excellent standard of food."

2. Victoria Chippy

Pope Lane, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 9BA | 4.5 out of 5 (357 Google reviews) | "Best fish and chips in Preston and lovely staff. Freat food, great place."

3. Godwin's Fish & Chips

Foxhall Road, Blackpool, FY1 5AB | 4.7 out of 5 (1.1k Google reviews) | "Fantastic fish & chips and reasonably priced. Wouldn't go anywhere else next time I go to Blackpool."

4. Lily’s Traditional Fish & Chips

Granton Walk, Ingol, Preston, PR2 3YX | 4.5 out of 5 (37 Google reviews) | "Lovely bit of fresh fish that was well battered and cooked to perfection."

5. Seniors Ingol

Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR | 4.3 out of 5 (2,686 Google reviews) | "Very nice place. Sausages you get with the breakfast are the best I've had anywhere. Very clean and staff are very nice. Fully recommend you go when visiting Blackpool"

6. Bispham Kitchen

