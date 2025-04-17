15 North West pubs nominated for National Pub & Bar Awards including Manchester, Liverpool & Lancashire

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST

Fifteen pubs and bars across the North West have been nominated in the prestigious National Pub & Bar Award.

The annual awards ceremony, which returns to London in June, highlights a fantastic range of venues across the whole of the UK by naming 94 sites as the best in their respective counties.

The 94 County Winners will be announced live at the event, as well as Highly Commended venues for each area. In total, 256 pubs and bars have been shortlisted throughout England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Across the North West, 15 pubs and bars across the region have been nominated in the prestigious National Pub & Bar Award, including establishments in Cumbria, Cheshire, Merseyside, Manchester, and Lancashire.

As well as County and Regional winners, the awards night will crown the Pub Group of the Year, Bar Group of the Year, The Tyrrells Tyrrellbly Good Taste Award – presented by the event’s headline sponsor – and, ultimately, the overall National Pub & Bar of the Year.

The ceremony will take place on June 24, 2025. Take a look below to see which North West pubs and bars have been nominated...

St Peters Tavern - 74 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH

1. St Peter's Tavern

St Peters Tavern - 74 Seel St, Liverpool L1 4BH | LiverpoolWorld

The Black Bull - Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8AW

2. The Black Bull

The Black Bull - Old Langho Rd, Blackburn BB6 8AW | Google

Boaters Bar, Bowness - Glebe Rd, Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere LA23 3HE

3. Boaters Bar

Boaters Bar, Bowness - Glebe Rd, Bowness-on-Windermere, Windermere LA23 3HE | Google

Bunbury Arms - Little Stanney Ln, Stoak, Chester CH2 4HW

4. Bunbury Arms

Bunbury Arms - Little Stanney Ln, Stoak, Chester CH2 4HW | Google

Cholmondeley Arms - Wrenbury Rd, Malpas SY14 8HN

5. Cholmondeley Arms

Cholmondeley Arms - Wrenbury Rd, Malpas SY14 8HN | Google

The Edinburgh Castle - 17 Blossom St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 5EP

6. The Edinburgh Castle

The Edinburgh Castle - 17 Blossom St, Ancoats, Manchester M4 5EP | Google

