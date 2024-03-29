15 exclusive pics inside historic Bay Horse pub in Thornton after massive refurbishment

We take an exclusive picture tour inside The Bay Horse in Thornton after a massive refurbishment.

By Claire Lark
Published 29th Mar 2024, 13:22 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 13:30 GMT

The historic pub has been closed for three weeks but has now welcomed its customers with a whole new feel to the place.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit. Have a look inside...

A newly refurbished Bay Horse in Thornton

A newly refurbished Bay Horse in Thornton

General Manager Toni Travis and Assistant Manager Gary Thompson with members of the team

General Manager Toni Travis and Assistant Manager Gary Thompson with members of the team

The newly refurbished Bay Horse

The newly refurbished Bay Horse

The dining area and pool table

The dining area and pool table

The Bay Horse, Thornton

The Bay Horse, Thornton

The newly refurbished Bay Horse

The newly refurbished Bay Horse

