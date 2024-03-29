Sizzling pub The Bay Horse in Thornton re-opens after refurbishment with new menu and refreshed bar
Boasting a brighter, new modern look, the renovation has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.
A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area has given the pub a new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.
Along with the new look, Sizzling Bay Horse has introduced an all-new food menu featuring delicious, freshly cooked dishes including the fantastic The Greek Burger, pub favourites including Chicken Tikka Masala and Halloumi Flatbread and for dessert classics such as Bramley Apple Pie and Lemon and Raspberry Mousse.
General Manager, Toni Travis, said: “We’re thrilled to reveal the Bay Horse’s new look to our guests. Whether you’re looking for a family meal out or somewhere to enjoy the sport with a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests, both new and old, to enjoy our brand-new look — but with the same sizzle we’ve always had.”
The family-friendly Bay Horse shows the best of live sport, and you can pre-book your table to get the comfiest seats in the house.
The pub also hosts a popular quiz every Thursday at 8pm with live entertainment on the last Saturday of the month.
For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Bay Horse please visit their website
