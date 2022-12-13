There were fears for the safety of children who were spotted on an icy lake in Stanley Park, just 24 hours after three boys died after plunging through ice into a freezing lake in Solihull, West Midlands on Sunday (December 11).

There were also reports of teenagers walking on the frozen body of water, which has prompted police to issue a warning to parents.

A police spokesman said: “We have been made aware of a group of young people walking and playing on a frozen lake in Stanley Park in Blackpool - we want to highlight just how dangerous playing near, or on, frozen water really is.

A picture from the Gazette's archives showing young people walking on a frozen lake in Stanley Park in Blackpool

“This comes after the tragic loss of life in Solihull over the weekend – our thoughts are with all those affected by this terrible tragedy.

“There is no way to tell how thick the ice is, so there’s a huge risk of falling through!

“Falling into the water can cause cold water shock, which affects your muscles, nerves and brain power, making it almost impossible to get to safety or even ask for help – loss of consciousness can lead to loss of life.

"If your child frequents Stanley Park, please could you speak to them about the dangers of playing on iced over patches of water, as it could put them at risk.”

Lancashire Police are urging parents to familiarise themselves and their children with the dangers of playing on frozen water.

The force also provided life-saving advice on what you should do if someone, or a pet, falls into frozen bodies of water.

What you should do if you seen someone in need of help

- Stay away from the edge of bodies of water, as uneven terrain can make slips and falls more likely

- Do not walk or climb onto the ice to attempt a rescue

- Shout to the casualty to ‘keep still’ and offer reassurance to keep them calm

- Try and reach them from the bank using a rope, pole, tree branch, clothing tied together or anything else which can extend your reach

- When reaching from the bank, lie down to avoid being pulled onto the ice – this spreads your weight more evenly

- If you cannot reach them, slide something which floats, such as a plastic bottle or football, across the ice for them to hold onto to stay afloat whilst help is on the way

- Keep dogs on a lead when they're near the ice, and don't throw sticks or toys onto the ice

- If a pet falls in, do not go into the ice or water to rescue them, move somewhere where the dog can climb out and call them to you

- In emergencies, dial 999

Solihull tragedy

On Sunday, three boys aged eight, 10 and 11, were pulled from a frozen lake in Babbs Mill Park, Solihull, but later died.

A fourth boy, aged 6, remains in a critical condition in hospital.