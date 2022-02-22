Ellena Morgan, from Little Voices performing arts organisation, was handed the Award for Creativity, Happiness and Fun by the franchise network’s HQ.

Ellena is the local franchisee on the Fylde coast and has grown Little Voices in the area since 2017.

The award recognises her dedication, ambition and ability ‘for creating lessons and an environment that is creative, happy fun and above all safe’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellena Morgan, Little Voices Fylde principal, with Chyna- Rae Johnston Hind

Every year Little Voices holds an annual award ceremony designed to bring together the 25 franchise professionals in the network.

As it has been an unprecedented couple of years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s virtual event was a true celebration of women and their place in the world of business and

education.

Little Voices pupils check out the new award

Ellena said; “I am absolutely thrilled; it still has not sunk in. This award is recognition for all the extra work myself and my team have put in to keep the business alive during the past two

years.

“My team has adapted brilliantly and I couldn’t be more proud of them.

“I am really lucky to absolutely love what I do.

“It just shows that all your dreams are possible with hard work and a clear vision.

“I work hard because I know what a difference we make to children’s lives.

“I know that the results from our after school drama and singing lessons are so important for a child’s future.

“Building children’s confidence and nurturing their vocal and dramatic talents is a privilege.

“We train children to an incredibly high level, we boast a 100 per cent pass rate in every exam with LAMDA (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art) and have the gold accreditation

from the Children’s Activities Association to give parents peace of mind that we are compliant in every way that we deliver excellence in the children’s activities sector.

“This award is testament to my entire team, teamwork makes the dream work, and I am blessed with a wonderful team and supportive friends and family around me.

“I am also blessed to be able to inspire the next generation in the performing arts. I have exciting projects coming up, inarticulacy working closely with our local schools.”

Little Voices offers singing and acting sessions in venues in St Annes, Freckleton, Kirkham and Staining.

Email [email protected], call 07599709306 or visit the website www.littlevoices.org.uk