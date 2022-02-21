Education charity worker Katrina turns 25 on February 22 and is aiming to make the most of the particularly notable date - 22.2.22 – to boost the coffers of two good causes.

Katrina, from Fairhaven, plans to run 22.2km, followed by 222 press-ups and then cycle 222km on an exercise bike in her 222 Challenge in aid of Wesley’s Cafe and Larder foodbank and the Connect Community Choir, both based in St Annes.

She’s aiming to tackle all three challenges back to back in 12 hours and her initial fund-raising target of £1,222 has already been smashed, with a new aim of £1,500 now in sight.

Katrina Kelly is running, tackling press-ups and cycling on her 25th birthday

“I wanted to find a fun and challenging way to acknowledge this date, which I realised when I was very young was going to be a once in a lifetime date of special significance to me,” she said.

“I really want to help both these inspiring community groups, which do so much to bring people together and offer friendship and support, as they’re needed now more than ever to support many more local people.

“I’m thrilled to have passed the initial target already – the support has been wonderful.”

Katrina works for a national education charity and is also the founder and chairman of the Lytham St Annes Classical Association.

Her mum Jayne founded the Community Choir and is a key part of the Wesley’s team.

Katrina would welcome support on the day and would also love to see anyone join her on sections of her run, beginning and ending at Wesley’s on St Albans Road, St Annes from 9am.

After that, she’ll be tackling the 222 press-ups at Our Lady Star of the Sea, Parish Centre, further down on St Albans Road, from 11.30am and it’s back to Wesley’s, adjacent to Church Road Methodist Church, for the cycling – covering a distance which is the equivalent of St Annes to Penrith and back – on an exercise bike loaned by St Annes YMCA, from 1pm to 9pm.

The Community Choir will sing during the press ups.

Details of how to contribute at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/the222challenge

