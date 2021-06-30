Schoolgirl Evie donates her locks to The Little Princess Trust because 'she had enough hair to share'

Evie Marshall, nine, from Staining Primary School was inspired to support The Little Princess Trust following the death of her grandmother from cancer.

The charity provides free, real-hair wigs for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss.

Evie, who lives with her family on Newton Drive in Blackpool, said: “I had my hair cut short for charity because little girls with cancer lose their hair and I’m going to help them and make

them happy by donating my hair for the charity to make a wig.”

“Her dad’s mum passed away from cancer a few years ago and it’s inspired her to help.”

The youngster is no stranger to helping others.

Last year Evie took on a singing marathon for charity, raising £753 for Young Minds, which supports children and young people’s mental health.

Abigail added: “The charity event she did last year was a singing marathon where she sang around 40 songs non-stop for charity.

“She raised £753 doing the singing marathon for the Young Minds charity - a mental health charity for young people.

“And so far this time she has raised £660 for The Little Princess Trust, along with donating her hair.”

To donate to The Little Princess Trust via Evie’s donation page, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/eviesbigtrim

The Little Princess Trust also funds pioneering, life-saving research into childhood cancers.

Established in 2006, the Trust has supplied more than 8,000 wigs to children and young people and has invested around £5 million into childhood cancer research.

Visit https://www.littleprincesses.org.uk/ for more details about how you can support the charity.