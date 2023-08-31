Onlookers in Blackpool were left delighted this week as they witnessed a very romantic and bold marriage proposal.

On Wednesday, August 30, in the middle of the Blackpool Night Run, Samet, a barber from Manchester, proposed to his girlfriend, Charmaine, outside the Blackpool Tower with a grand gesture.

Samet had hired a plane, from Blackpool based company SkyBanner, to fly past the iconic tower carrying a "Will you marry me" banner before he asked the all important question outloud.

Our photographer then spotted the couple on Blackpool Beach and was pleased to find out Charmaine, a project manager also from Manchester, had said yes!

Speaking to the Gazette the following day, Samet said: “I told her we were going to Blackpool to chill and eat doughnuts – she was very surprised. I also invited two of her friends and some of my friends so they surprised her afterwards and we had a big celebration, we let off fireworks.”

Blackpool Tower took to Facebook on Thursday to offer their congratulations to the couple, writing: “Best third wheel ever

“Congratulations to the happy couple who got engaged in front of the Tower yesterday

Samet admitted to the Gazette that he was very relieved she said yes!

“We would love to invite them to have afternoon tea and a bottle of champagne on us to celebrate ”

Samet had not seen Blackpool Tower’s message until the Gazette told him about it and when asked if he was surprised by the message, he answered: “A bit, I didn’t think it would be a big thing! I didn’t even realise there was an event on that night [the Night Run] but it was good, it made the place more busy.”