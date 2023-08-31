Night Run attendees watch as man proposes to girlfriend outside Blackpool Tower with grand gesture
On Wednesday, August 30, in the middle of the Blackpool Night Run, Samet, a barber from Manchester, proposed to his girlfriend, Charmaine, outside the Blackpool Tower with a grand gesture.
Samet had hired a plane, from Blackpool based company SkyBanner, to fly past the iconic tower carrying a "Will you marry me" banner before he asked the all important question outloud.
Our photographer then spotted the couple on Blackpool Beach and was pleased to find out Charmaine, a project manager also from Manchester, had said yes!
Speaking to the Gazette the following day, Samet said: “I told her we were going to Blackpool to chill and eat doughnuts – she was very surprised. I also invited two of her friends and some of my friends so they surprised her afterwards and we had a big celebration, we let off fireworks.”
Blackpool Tower took to Facebook on Thursday to offer their congratulations to the couple, writing: “Best third wheel ever
“Congratulations to the happy couple who got engaged in front of the Tower yesterday
“We would love to invite them to have afternoon tea and a bottle of champagne on us to celebrate ”
Samet had not seen Blackpool Tower’s message until the Gazette told him about it and when asked if he was surprised by the message, he answered: “A bit, I didn’t think it would be a big thing! I didn’t even realise there was an event on that night [the Night Run] but it was good, it made the place more busy.”
Although a date has not yet be set, the couple hope to wed this Autumn.