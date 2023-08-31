12 pictures as Night Run raises £60,000 for Brian House
It was the fourth time Blackpool Night Run has taken place along the resort’s Promenade, and the super cash tally is that expected once all sponsorship money has been received.
Head of fundraising Linzi Warburton, said: “Night Run remains our most popular event, offering our supporters the chance to raise money while being part of something truly special for our dedicated children’s hospice.
“What’s really incredible is the number of people who travelled from out of the area to take part! It’s wonderful that we’re able to attract thousands of hospice supporters – whether they’ve taken part in our events before or whether they are new to supporting our charity – to Blackpool through this magnificent event.
“Whilst we made the decision to keep Blackpool Night Run as a free event to enter, we have asked that participants either make a donation or pledge to raise money in sponsorship. And they have done so well to raise an amazing amount for our children’s hospice.
“Thanks to sponsorship from our friends at The Kentown Wizard Foundation, every single penny raised or donated through this event will be spent helping our care teams to provide very specialist care and support to our area’s most fragile children and their families. Thanks also to the many people who donated their time on the night.”