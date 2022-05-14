The Hope Community Church, an Anglican church and part of The Trinity Parish, has moved its Sunday weekly service at 3pm to the Boathouse community group’s Horsebridge centre at Grange Park.

On Wednesday, May 18, at 7pm they will be holding a special Queen’s Jubilee craft activity session with all comers welcome.

It will also stage Hope Kids every fourth Sunday in the month, from 1pm to 2pm at The Boathouse and Hope Youth, Sundays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at the Horsebridge Road venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Boathouse Youth centre

There will also be a bingo session from 7pm on the first Wednesday of the month.

Fridays at the Argosy centre will see a Hope Cafe Brew and Cake from 11am to 12.30pm, and a Soup, Sandwich, and Brew session at 12.30pm.