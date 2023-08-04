News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Charlotte Dawson receives placenta hamper: what is in it and what are the benefits?

Blackpool TV personality Charlotte Dawson has taken to social media to share a rather unusual delivery post giving birth.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:17 BST- 2 min read

30-year-old Charlotte, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, recently gave birth to her second child, a son called Jude, on Sunday, July 30.

Earlier this week, we shared some of the updates Charlotte has provided following the birth, and now she has taken to Instagram to share an interesting delivery she received yesterday (August 3).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Posting on her Instagram story to 1.3 million followers, the mum-of-two opened a package from a company called ‘Placenta Plus’ which contained a whole host of treats, all made from her placenta.

Charlotte Dawson with sons Noah, 2, and newborn Jude. Image: charlottedawsy on InstagramCharlotte Dawson with sons Noah, 2, and newborn Jude. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram
Charlotte Dawson with sons Noah, 2, and newborn Jude. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram
Most Popular
Read More
Blackpool actress Nicola Thorp wades in on Corrie colleague Catherine Tyldesley'...

What’s in the hamper?

The full list of items include: Jude’s placenta shaped as a heart and framed, two packs of placenta pills, some gummies, a 350ml placenta tincture, bespoke oil, balm, face cream and stretch mark butter.

In total the pamper would cost £700 to purchase.

Left: the package unopened. Right: the framed placenta. Image: charlottedawsy on InstagramLeft: the package unopened. Right: the framed placenta. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram
Left: the package unopened. Right: the framed placenta. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram

Why did Charlotte buy these items?

Speaking about the framed placenta Charlotte said: “People might find that a bit weird but I really like it, it’s special, I’ve got Noah’s as well so I can put them together… Matthew actually cut Jude’s cord so that’s even specialler.”

She goes on to say to the face cream “gives you a proper boost” whilst the strecth mark cream will “definitely” be needed.

The star summarised: “Honestly guys I can’t stress enough, this made me feel brand new after taking these gummies, tablets, everything, the face cream is amazing, the baby lotion, because this is all out of your placenta so everything is natural and you just feel bloody buzzing like it just gives your energy and obviously just having a baby, you just struggle with energy so yeah I can’t wait to start taking them, I’m going to start taking them today yay!”

Related topics:Les DawsonCharlotte DawsonBlackpoolInstagram