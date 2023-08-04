Charlotte Dawson receives placenta hamper: what is in it and what are the benefits?

30-year-old Charlotte, the daughter of comedian Les Dawson, recently gave birth to her second child, a son called Jude, on Sunday, July 30.

Earlier this week, we shared some of the updates Charlotte has provided following the birth, and now she has taken to Instagram to share an interesting delivery she received yesterday (August 3).

Posting on her Instagram story to 1.3 million followers, the mum-of-two opened a package from a company called ‘Placenta Plus’ which contained a whole host of treats, all made from her placenta.

Charlotte Dawson with sons Noah, 2, and newborn Jude. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram

What’s in the hamper?

The full list of items include: Jude’s placenta shaped as a heart and framed, two packs of placenta pills, some gummies, a 350ml placenta tincture, bespoke oil, balm, face cream and stretch mark butter.

In total the pamper would cost £700 to purchase.

Left: the package unopened. Right: the framed placenta. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram

Why did Charlotte buy these items?

Speaking about the framed placenta Charlotte said: “People might find that a bit weird but I really like it, it’s special, I’ve got Noah’s as well so I can put them together… Matthew actually cut Jude’s cord so that’s even specialler.”

She goes on to say to the face cream “gives you a proper boost” whilst the strecth mark cream will “definitely” be needed.