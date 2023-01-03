The scheme invites people to take their unwanted chocolate and biscuit tubs to participating venues before the end of January, so they can be made into household items at a specialist recycling centre.

Hannah Johnson, a former teacher who arranged a collection of 280 sweet tubs from Lytham primary schools in 2022, said: “After Christmas so many families are left with tubs such as these and knowing how many we acclimated through gifts alone. We would all rather do without these tubs [but they are often gifted] and it’s reassuring to know that they can go in to be repurposed in other ways, without finding their way into landfill or our oceans.”

What happens to the tubs when they are recycled?

Greene King, pub company and brewer, is calling on its customers to bring their empty tubs to its pubs in an effort to reduce waste and raise money for Macmillan.

The hard plastic tubs are processed into granulated recycled plastic, which can then be made into everyday products.

Each tub equates to approximately 8p and money is raised by selling the recycled plastics, with the profit going to Greene King’s charity partner, Macmillan Cancer Support.

Can plastic tubs be commonly recycled?

These tubs are typically made from polypropylene; a hard plastic that is not always accepted by local authorities for recycling, resulting in it, instead, being incinerated or landfilled.

Vance Fairman-Smith, Greene King’s supply chain director, said: “We’re really pleased to be able to provide this recycling service to our local communities across the country. This is a ‘win win’ situation as we look to save the plastic tubs going to landfill and at the same time being able to support our national charity partner, Macmillan.”

What kind of tubs are accepted?

To check whether your tubs are suitable for participating in the scheme look for the symbol - featuring arrows in a triangular shape and PP underneath - stamped into the outside base of the tub.

How many sweet tubs are sold at Christmas?

It is estimated that well over 100 million tubs of chocolates, sweets and biscuits are sold in the UK each year; with Christmas accounting for as much as forty per cent of all sales.

Will it cost me anything to drop off the containers?

No. The Tub2Pub scheme is completely free to use.

Where can I take my plastic containers to be recycled in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre?

These are the participating venues for the Tub2Pub scheme.

Cherry Tree (Blackpool) FY4 4LP

Iron Horse (Thornton) FY5 4LH

Grapes Hotel (Wrea Green) PR4 2PH

Air Balloon (Blackpool) FY4 2QS

Plum Tree Farm (Blackpool) FY4 5NZ

Thornton Lodge (Little Thornton) FY5 5LD

Golden Eagle (Anchorsholme) FY5 3TG

Lord Derby (St Annes) FY8 1RG

Dunes Hotel (Blackpool) FY4 1SA

Golden Ball Hotel (Poulton-Le-Fylde) FY6 7BA

Victoria Hotel (St Annes) FY8 3NE

Dog & Partridge (Blackpool) FY1 6ET

Counting House (Blackpool) FY1 1NG

Ship & Royal (Lytham) FY8 5EH

Town House (St Annes) FY8 1SB

Farmers Arms (Blackpool) FY4 1RF

Taps (Lytham) FY8 5LE