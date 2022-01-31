Lytham primary pupils collect 280 sweet tubs for recycling project

Lytham youngsters took action on climate change by collecting sweet containers.

Pupils from Clifton Primary School, Lytham Hall Park Primary School and St. Peter’s Primary School collected 280 tubs since the start of term. They were taken to the Ship And Royal pub in Lytham on Saturday 29th January 2022.

The scheme was organised by ex-teacher, Hannah Jackson, who left her job at Clifton Primary School to set up a zero-waste store.

John, Lydia, Ffion and Oliver from St Peters Catholic Primary School in Lytham, with the plastic tubs collected for the Tub2Pub recycling scheme

She wanted the kids to feel ‘part of the solution’.

“Hearing about climate change can be overwhelming for children. The most valuable thing we can do is let them see that so much can be done and that they really can make a huge difference. We need them to know that being mindful about everything we buy and where it ends up is the norm.”

The Tub2Pub recycling scheme ran at Greene King pubs across the country. The public were encouraged to take their unwanted tubs to participating venues before the end of January.

The tubs are then used to make household items.

Hannah, owner of Green & Me in Ansdell said: “After Christmas so many families are left with tubs such as these and knowing how many we acclimated through gifts alone, I felt it was a great campaign to support and raise awareness of.