The most offensive Christmas gifts to receive according to people in and around Blackpool...

As Christmas draws closer and closer, the Blackpool Gazette asked its readers 'What would you be most offended to receive as a Christmas gift?'

Of course many people were quick to comment that there was no such thing - after all we should always be grateful - but others did have some humerous suggestions so take a look below!

There were some common themes...

Terry Gibson: "A Preston or A St Helens , Shirt." - Alan Smith and Charlie Rushton also said a PNE shirt.

Keith Duncan: "Preston scarf"

Toorie Alec: "A man utd top" - Brian Foster and Pete Bowley also said this.

Kelly Marie Wilson: "A liverpool shirt" - Pete Bowley said this too.

Jenny Fenny: "A Burnley football top"

Chris Alcock: "A Blackpool shirt"

Another pattern...

Paulette Alma Armstrong-bell: "Diet book"

Liz Auger: "A second hand weight watchers book"

Lynne Carless: "Weighing scales"

Rachel Logan: "A friend's boyfriend gave her the Atkins diet book ...he was out by new year ! There is a time and place for these hints."

Worst Christmas presents you could receive according to Blackpool Gazette readers. Image: Clint Patterson on Unsplash

And again...

Amy Bickerstaff: "... 'wouldn’t be offended because they thought of me' but I am sorry I would be if it was household equipment eg my ex once bought me a microwave."

Joanne Frances: "Anything that had a plug on the end of it!"

Victoria Knowles: "Hoover"

June Kane: "My husband bought me an iron........he's no longer my husband......."

Then a few food related answers

Craig Moyes: "Non alcoholic beer."

Liz Auger: "Cheap red wine"

Elle Marie: "A satsuma"

John Garside: "An Easter egg"

Some more bespoke responses

Lou Blackledge: "Something I had gifted to the person the year before" - this was repeated by Andy Adshead and Annemarie Gregory

Gina Louise: "Anti aging cream or tena lady."

Victoria Lyons: "Plastic surgery voucher."

Christina Ni Ruairc: "I don’t know I was pretty offended when I realised my new tv was a pay weekly so technically it was a bill I recieved.. we still laugh about it now lol But his heart was in the right place and we had a great oul giggle about it!!"

Jane Paul: "Toiletries, I would find that offensive iff supposed to be from a friend!!!!"

Colin Rushton: "Lynx"

Thomas Roberts: "Anything to do with smoking. The ultimate insult."

Mark Slater and Phil Owens both said "Membership of the Conservative Party"

Similaraly, Kevin J Mcmullan said: Nadine Dorries's latest book.

Danny Papper and Pauly Groocock both said "My ex back"

Jo Webster: "Something the buyer could not really afford...."

And some suggestions made us regret ever asking...

Dave Balshaw: "A Blackpool Gazette"