It was a glittering picture of Yuletide delight as the annual Christmas Tree Festival got under way in St Annes this weekend.

The seasonal event is taking place inside St Annes Parish Church and is free to visit between 1.30pm and 4.30pm each day from Saturday, December 10 to Saturday, December 17.

Around 20 Christmas trees festooned with twinkling lights are on display and each has been lovingly decorated, many with handcrafted baubles and ornaments.

Each tree is sponsored by members of the congregation and local organisations, and each tree will be dedicated to a charity – local, national or international.

The start of this year’s Festival coincides with St Annes’ second annual Christmas market which attracted visitors galore to the town’s Ashton Gardens on Saturday (December 10).

You can also join us for a festive stroll around the Christmas market with our picture gallery here.

