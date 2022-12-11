St Annes has stepped up the festive spirit as the town’s Christmas Market returned on a greater scale than ever before.

Ashton Gardens is bustling with Christmas cheer as stalls galore and a mini funfair draw in the crowds.

Shoppers have been enjoying browsing 50 stalls in two large marquees in the lower part of the park offering craft, beauty, art, homewares, food goodies, and gifts.

Food and drink vans lining the main pathway are also offering tasty refreshments.

Following its successful debut last year, the event - organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) and supported by Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council - was extended to five days.

It opened on Thursday, December 8, running through until 6pm on Sunday, December 11.

