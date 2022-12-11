News you can trust since 1873
St Annes Christmas Markets: 17 pictures as seaside town steps into the festive spirit

St Annes has stepped up the festive spirit as the town’s Christmas Market returned on a greater scale than ever before.

By Julia Bennett
4 minutes ago

Ashton Gardens is bustling with Christmas cheer as stalls galore and a mini funfair draw in the crowds.

Shoppers have been enjoying browsing 50 stalls in two large marquees in the lower part of the park offering craft, beauty, art, homewares, food goodies, and gifts.

Food and drink vans lining the main pathway are also offering tasty refreshments.

Following its successful debut last year, the event - organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership (STEP) and supported by Fylde Council and St Annes Town Council - was extended to five days.

It opened on Thursday, December 8, running through until 6pm on Sunday, December 11.

St Annes Christmas Market

All the fun of the fair at Ashton Gardens in St Annes

Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

Getting into the festive spirit

Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

Georgina Kidd and her tornado potato

Photo: Neil Cross

St Annes Christmas Market

David Knight shows off some treats

Photo: Neil Cross

