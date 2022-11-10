Christmas dog walk at Lytham Hall and festive elf run 5k at Anchorsholme Park to raise funds for Blackpool Victoria Hospital
Two festive fundraising events return after a three year break – and it involves fancy dress for you and your dog.
A festive dog walking event is back at Lytham Hall after a three year break.
You can dress your pooch in a Christmas jumper and join in the Walkies For Wards, on Dec 04, 2022.
The last one, in 2019, attracted 70 dogs and lots of adorable costumes – and it’s all to raise money for Blackpool hospitals.
Joanna Allitt, Community Fundraiser for Blue Skies Hospitals Fund, said: “It is great to bring back Walkies for Wards after 3 years, we are very excited to see your festive poochies. [It’s] a wonderful event, where your dogs have the power to change lives.”
It is just £5 to enter at https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/WalkiesforWards
Runners are invited to get in the festive spirit too, in the Elf Run at Anchorsholme Park on Nov 27, 2022.
Participants can dress in elf costumes for the fun event around the running track.
It is an easy route of 5 laps around the 1 km path. It starts at 11am.
BSHF said: “This is your chance to raise money for the National ‘Elf service and we had some fantastic teams from the hospital last year who helped to raise over £1200. We would love for you to help us break this record and raise much needed funds for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals.”
It is just £10 to enter, £5 for children and £25 for a family of four. Everyone who enters gets put into a prize draw to win a large, cuddlesome Elf.