Winter wonderland: It's already beginning to look at lot like Christmas at Barton Grange
Christmas has come early at Barton Grange.
This year’s rooms are based on travel with the main overall theme being A World of Christmas Inspiration.
Staff at the Garden Centre have travelled far and wide to bring a selection of decorative items that places the best of British alongside the hottest styles in Paris.
Alternatively, step back in time to the golden age of luxury travel before enjoying a relaxing cruise across the Atlantic Ocean.
“Our displays this year are bigger than ever”, said David Fawcett-Ropner, Display Manager.
"The team has worked incredibly hard and seeing their ideas come to life is just spectacular. We’ve a full sized pergola in one room and stunning giant handmade robins in another. When you see the displays in person, it is a truly magical experience.”